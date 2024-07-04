Pic of baby dressed like Darshan in jail goes viral

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) registered a suo motu case, following reports of a baby being dressed in a jail inmate’s uniform, marked with the number ‘6106’ – the undertrial prisoner number assigned to actor Darshan, an accused in the murder of Chitradurga native S Renukaswamy.

The KSCPCR took cognisance of the issue after a photo of the child with the phrase ‘Khaidi 6106’ went viral on social media platforms. Responding, the officials from the department requested the cyber police to investigate the source of the post.

A KSCPCR official told TNIE that the post violates Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which prohibits the disclosure of children’s identity.

On June 11, Darshan, his close acquaintance Pavithra Gowda, and 11 others were arrested in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, who was killed after he allegedly sent provocative messages to Pavithra on a social media platform.

Subsequently, additional arrests were made in the case, totalling 17 so far. At present, all suspects are in judicial custody.