Bengaluru sub-registrars to be transferred through counselling, cabinet decides

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday took a decision to transfer sub-registrars only through counselling, with immediate effect, in an apparent strategy to move out officers who have been working in sub-registrar offices in and around Bengaluru for many years. Bengaluru gives a lion’s share of revenue to the state’s exchequer.

Counselling will apply to those who had served for five years in the past eight years in Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) jurisdiction, and those who served for four years in the past five years in the 10 city corporation limits outside BMRDA in taluks. FDAs who worked for over five years in the same place will be affected. The counselling should be concluded by August 10, 2024, by relaxing transfer guidelines issued on June 25, 2024.

There are 257 sub-registrar offices across the state, of which 51 come under BMRDA jurisdiction in Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts.

Cabinet nod to make KUIDFC nodal agency

“The decision has been taken in order to bring transparency and tidy administration by checking lobbying for transfers, with most of the officers working in the same jurisdiction for a long time and hesitant to move out,” reasoned Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, briefing the press after the cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet also approved reducing minimum qualifying service from 5 years to 3 years (one time) for promotion to the cadre of Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), as several DCF posts have fallen vacant in the department, Patil informed.

The Cabinet approved appointing KUIDFC as the nodal agency for sanctioning and implementing projects under Comprehensive Environmental Planning in the Mining Impact Zone (CEPMIZ) by the Karnataka Mines Environmental Rehabilitation Corporation (KMERC) and constituting an empowered committee for implementation of the projects.