Community health officer dead to dengue amid rising cases in Mysuru

MYSURU: At a time when dengue cases are increasing day-by-day in the district, a community health officer, Dr Nagendra (32), died from dengue in Mysuru district on Thursday. Dr Nagendra, suffering from high fever, tested positive for dengue and was hospitalised recently.

However, he could not recover and succumbed.

Since the district has 479 dengue cases, hostel students are advised to use mosquito nets and people are told not to neglect fever and visit the nearest primary health centre or general hospitals to get the dengue test done. District Health officer Kumaraswamy said the stagnation of water in tyres, pits, and construction sites is breeding mosquitoes. He said they have directed health department staff to visit houses and destroy mosquito larvae.

He said that they have ensured that sufficient fluids are in primary health centres, general hospitals to treat the patients. Clarifying that the dengue-positive cases have come down from 17 to 9 per cent in the district, he said they will create awareness advising people with severe headaches, vomiting, and joint pain to visit the hospital.

In Mandya, Deputy Commissioner Kumar directed health staff to identify localities with the highest dengue cases and make it a point to visit to create awareness. The district has recorded 189 cases and municipalities and panchayats are directed to take precautions.