Karnataka cabinet drops panel suggestion to bring local body polls under DPAR

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday has decided to drop one of the recommendations of the Justice K Bhaktavatsala Commission of bringing all urban and rural local body elections under the control of Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR). The commission, set up to study the political representation of the Backward Classes, has submitted its report to the State Government with certain recommendations.
“The election wing will continue to be under the control of the Urban Development and RDPR departments as in the present system,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told the media after the Cabinet meeting.
In another significant move, the Cabinet has decided to retain only two IAS officers with one each postings of resident commissioner and deputy resident commissioner at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi. Currently, there are five IAS officers. The approval has been given to the Karnataka Government Secretariat Services (Recruitment) (Amendment) Rules, 2024 and the Karnataka General (Government Hospitality Establishment Recruitment) (Amendment) Rules, 2024. The Cabinet approved Law and Policy 2023 to make the government employees more accountable. The Cabinet also decided to present the KPSC’s 2022-23 annual report in the Assembly after getting the Governor’s approval.
Other major decisions
Administrative approval to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation for purchase of 840 BS-6 diesel buses at Rs 363.82 cr
MoU to implement carbon credit framework in the horticulture dept
Extending the tenure of the 5th State Finance Commission till February 28, 2025
Declaration of bonus of Rs 80 per Rs 1,000 for insurers under Karnataka Government Insurance Department
Approval to purchase kitchen equipment, furniture for Indira kitchen-cum-canteens at Rs 84.58 cr
Approval to build seven 100-bed taluk hospitals at Anekal, Hoskote, Khanapur, Nelamangala, Shirahatti, Sringeri and Yalandur taluks at an estimated cost of Rs 256.15 cr
Upgrading 15 Primary Health Centres to Community Health Centres (under NHM); provision of necessary equipment, human resources to strengthen rural health system
Allotment of 20 guntas to Brahmashree Narayana Guru Billava Samaj Seva Sangh, Kalasa, Mavinakere Mudigere village, Chikkamagaluru dist
Nod to implement Mahatma Gandhi Urban Development Scheme at Rs 2,000 crore in 10 city corporations
Dismiss KV Venkataramana Guruprasad, Assistant Commissioner, Religious Endowments Department, for misappropriation of Rs 57,31,168 when he was the CEO of Vidhurashwarath Narayanaswamy Temple
Continue lease period for the site on Infantry road in Bengaluru for KAS Officers’ Association for another 30 years from 2023
Approval to give Rs 50 lakh as compensation to BBMP superintendent engineer C M Shivakumar who died in a fire mishap, a government job to his dependants, compensation to those who were injured in the fire at a lab