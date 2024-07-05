Karnataka cabinet drops panel suggestion to bring local body polls under DPAR

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday has decided to drop one of the recommendations of the Justice K Bhaktavatsala Commission of bringing all urban and rural local body elections under the control of Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR). The commission, set up to study the political representation of the Backward Classes, has submitted its report to the State Government with certain recommendations.

“The election wing will continue to be under the control of the Urban Development and RDPR departments as in the present system,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told the media after the Cabinet meeting.

In another significant move, the Cabinet has decided to retain only two IAS officers with one each postings of resident commissioner and deputy resident commissioner at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi. Currently, there are five IAS officers. The approval has been given to the Karnataka Government Secretariat Services (Recruitment) (Amendment) Rules, 2024 and the Karnataka General (Government Hospitality Establishment Recruitment) (Amendment) Rules, 2024. The Cabinet approved Law and Policy 2023 to make the government employees more accountable. The Cabinet also decided to present the KPSC’s 2022-23 annual report in the Assembly after getting the Governor’s approval.