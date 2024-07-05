Karnataka CM denies allegations as BJP calls for CBI probe into Mysuru site allotment

Siddaramaiah said the MUDA in its meeting had admitted to encroaching on their land and had agreed to give sites on a 50:50 basis. “We had never asked for sites in any particular layout. The BJP was in power in 2021 when the sites were allotted. They allotted the sites and now how can they call it illegal?” the CM questioned. The cost of 14 sites allotted to them is less than their land, he said.

Meanwhile, continuing his tirade against the CM and the government, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, demanded that a CBI probe must be ordered as any agency reporting to the CM will not be able to conduct a fair probe into the allegations against the CM and his family. If the MUDA had developed the sites and distributed them without acquiring land, why landowners were silent and not raised objections at that time, Ashoka questioned.

“The CM is saying it was done during the BJP rule, whoever is involved should be arrested. We have no objection to it. BJP government had no role in it,” Ashoka said and demanded that the site allotment should be cancelled.