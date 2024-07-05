Karnataka to establish fever clinics in response to rising dengue cases

BENGALURU: With dengue cases on the rise, the state health department on Thursday mandated the establishment of fever clinics in areas reporting a high number of cases, across Karnataka.

In a video conference with Deputy Commissioners, CEOs and local corporation officials in Bengaluru, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasized the importance of early dengue diagnosis to ensure effective treatment and prevent fatalities.

Rao instructed officials to identify dengue hotspots, and those with fever symptoms in these areas must undergo immediate dengue testing. He directed district administrations to ramp up public awareness campaigns and highlighted that while dengue can be treated if diagnosed early, delays in treatment can lead to fatalities, which should be avoided at all costs.

The minister instructed ASHA workers to conduct door-to-door visits, and medical officers to visit schools to educate children about dengue through science teachers. Local organisations were also instructed to prioritize the destruction of mosquito larvae whenever detected.

The minister called for the publication of district-wise dengue case numbers and recommended that all departments, including the education department, spend Fridays on the field, focusing on dengue prevention. He urged district-level officials to set aside at least an hour for dengue prevention activities.

Gundu Rao also stressed the need for vigilance against the Zika virus, transmitted by the Aedes mosquito. With a suspected Zika case in Shivamogga that is yet to be confirmed, the minister urged health officials to remain on high alert. He pointed out the necessity for precautions since Zika has been detected in Pune.

What are fever clinics?

A healthcare facility dedicated to screening, diagnosing and treating individuals with fever and related symptoms, especially during infectious disease outbreaks.