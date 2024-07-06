BJP forms three teams to shortlist candidates in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The BJP has decided to constitute three committees, each headed by a senior legislator, to conduct a ground survey to shortlist candidates for the Assembly bypolls to Shiggaon, Channapatna and Sandur. Shiggaon, Channapatna and Sandur seats fell vacant after the incumbent MLAs Basavaraj Bommai, HD Kumaraswamy and E Tukaram, respectively, won the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP has appointed CT Ravi, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and R Ashoka to tour Sandur, Channapattana and Shiggaon, respectively, to shortlist the candidates.

The list they will send it to the BJP high command who will finalise the names. BJP sources said Channapatna is likely to be given to alliance partner JDS.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Ashwath Narayan said BJP local leaders will be consulted before shortlisting candidates. “We will recommend a few names and the high command will finalise the names. Bypoll dates are yet to be announced... but we are ready,” he added.

Agarwal, Reddy in-charge of K’taka BJP

BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday appointed senior leaders Radha Mohan Das Agrawal and Sudhakar Reddy as Karnataka in-charge and co-in-charge, respectively. Agrawal was the BJP Karnataka state election in-charge for the recent Lok Sabha polls.