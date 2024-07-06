Have no role, Kumaraswamy is ‘mentally unsound’, says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday lashed out at Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy over the latter’s allegations that he had a role in exposing the MUDA scam.

Shivakumar said that Kumarswamy was “mentally unstable”.

Speaking to the media in Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said, “Kumaraswamy’s allegations that I have a hand in the MUDA scam (getting exposed) is baseless. He has lost his mental balance and he is badly in need of treatment.”

On the JDS leader’s remark that the CD factory has been closed and the MUDA factory opened, Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, said, “Some people can’t sleep peacefully or think straight if they don’t take my name.”

Asked about Kumaraswamy’s allegation that the State Government had issued an instruction to government officials to not participate in his janata darshan in Mandya, Shivakumar suggested saying, “Officials follow certain protocols. They know what needs to be done. Can I go to Delhi and use officials in Delhi? I don’t know much about his janata darshan. I don’t have anything to do with it.”