Karnataka: Rs 39K crore action plan for SCSP/TSP approved

BENGALURU: The action plan for the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP), with an allocation of Rs 39,121.46 crore for 2024-25, was approved by the State Government on Friday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters that the priority is to bring change in the lives of the oppressed class people and action will be taken against those who fail to utilise the SCSP/TSP funds. The Opposition BJP, however, accused the State Government of diverting the funds for its guarantee schemes.

The CM said under SCSP, Rs 27,673.96 crore has been provided, and Rs. 11,447.50 crore has been provided under TSP. He said the plans ensure the allocation of a budget in proportion to the population of SCs/STs in the states and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been urged many times to frame a law on the model of Karnataka.

The CM said the amount is spent for only those communities, including through the guarantee schemes as the beneficiaries are also from SCs/STs. He said they have fixed allocation for each department. In this year’s action plan, the Women and Child Welfare Department has been provided Rs 8,480 crore, the Energy Department Rs 5,026 crore, the Social Welfare Department Rs 4,174 crore, the Revenue Department Rs 3,403 crore, and the Rural Development Department Rs 3,163 crore.