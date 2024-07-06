Karnataka: Rs 39K crore action plan for SCSP/TSP approved

BENGALURU: The action plan for the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP), with an allocation of Rs 39,121.46 crore for 2024-25, was approved by the State Government on Friday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters that the priority is to bring change in the lives of the oppressed class people and action will be taken against those who fail to utilise the SCSP/TSP funds. The Opposition BJP, however, accused the State Government of diverting the funds for its guarantee schemes.
The CM said under SCSP, Rs 27,673.96 crore has been provided, and Rs. 11,447.50 crore has been provided under TSP. He said the plans ensure the allocation of a budget in proportion to the population of SCs/STs in the states and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been urged many times to frame a law on the model of Karnataka.
The CM said the amount is spent for only those communities, including through the guarantee schemes as the beneficiaries are also from SCs/STs. He said they have fixed allocation for each department. In this year’s action plan, the Women and Child Welfare Department has been provided Rs 8,480 crore, the Energy Department Rs 5,026 crore, the Social Welfare Department Rs 4,174 crore, the Revenue Department Rs 3,403 crore, and the Rural Development Department Rs 3,163 crore.
The CM said they have directed the officers to ensure that the grant should not lapse without being used for any reason and it has to be spent in the same year. Last year, of the Rs 35,221.84 crore allotted, 97.23 percent was spent and 99.64 percent achievement was recorded against release, according to a statement from the CM’s office. It is estimated that Rs. 1,320 crore can be saved under SCSP/TSP in various departments and these funds will be reallocated to departments with deficits.
The state’s total development budget is Rs. 1,60,000 crore, with this Rs. 39,121.46 crore allocated to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes across various departments and it is a Rs. 3,900 crore increase from last year, the statement said. The CM said a residential school will be established in each hobli, with 25% of seats for outsiders and 75% for locals.
The implementation of SCSP/TSP schemes and guarantee schemes will be evaluated to understand the social and economic improvement of SC/ST beneficiaries. SCSP/TSP schemes’ progress will be reviewed after three months. On the impact and utilization of the funds, the CM said random evaluation showed that 65 % improvement, and a door-to-door study will be done to ascertain the details.
LoP in the Assembly R Ashoka said SCSP and TSP funds meant for the welfare of those communities are diverted for the guarantees.