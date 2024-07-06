No role in Renukaswamy case: Former Bengaluru Deputy Mayor

BENGALURU: Continuing their probe into the murder of 33-year-old S Renukaswamy of Chitradurga, the police issued notices to three persons, including former Bengaluru Deputy Mayor CS Rammohan Raju.

Raju has been issued a second notice, based on the statements given by jailed actor Darshan. During mahazar at Darshan’s RR Nagar house, the police had recovered around Rs 40 lakh in cash, which was allegedly given by Raju, a former BJP corporator of Bommanahalli ward. Two other notices have been issued to a friend of Accused Number 1 Pavithra Gowda and to the friend of another accused, Pradosh.

Responding to the notice, Raju appeared and gave his statement. The police summoned him to ask why money was given to Darshan, and about its source. Raju, after meeting the investigators at Basaweshwaranagar police station, said he has answered all the questions. “I had taken money from Darshan and returned it. This must be the money recovered by the police from his house. I have no role in the incident,” he added.

Pavithra’s friend Samatha has also been issued notice, as she is said to have monetarily helped one of the accused, who surrendered before the Kamakshipalya police on June 10. Another notice has been given to a person identified as Karthik Purohit, a friend of Pradosh. Karthik is said to have accompanied Pradosh during the incident. Karthik, who is an MLA’s driver, is absconding. All three have been told to record their statements at the Basaveshwaranagar police station.

The police are also in the process of making Darshan’s house helps witnesses in the case. Babul Khan, Amir Khan and Susheelamma work at the actor’s house. The staff of a pub will also be made witnesses. On the day of the incident, Darshan was reportedly in the pub located in RR Nagar, partying with his friends.