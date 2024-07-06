Scam exposed by person eyeing CM’s post: HD Kumaraswamy

MYSURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy has said that the alleged scam in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment was exposed by a person eyeing the Chief Minister’s post for political gains, indirectly referring to DyCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to the media after offering puja at the Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru, the former CM, while referring to the Hassan sex video scandal, said that the CD factory has been closed and the MUDA factory was open now.

“I have all the information regarding the scam. I also know how Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife got possession of the land. The CM, who has sought Rs 62 crore compensation, must also ensure that the farmers whose land has been acquired and awaiting relief must also get similar compensation,” he said.

Kumaraswamy accused the State Government of vindictive politics in connection with his janata darshan held in Mandya on Friday. “The CM has discussed janata darshan in the Cabinet. They can keep government servants away from me, but they cannot keep people away from me. Did the officers not attend the Parliament members Jana Spandana in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections?” the JDS leader said, adding that it is impossible for the State Government to stop his janata darshans.