BJP MP C N Manjunath wants Karnataka government to constitute task force to combat spread of Dengue

BENGALURU: With the state reporting several fatal dengue cases, BJP MP and noted cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath on Saturday urged the state government to constitute a task force to combat the spread of the disease and declare it a medical emergency.

Speaking to media persons at the BJP office, Dr Manjunath said the government should take advice from experts to deal with the situation and put in place a system to provide treatment. If dengue fever is not controlled, deadly diseases such as Chikungunya and Zika virus are also likely to spread, he warned.

He said the state government should take action against hospitals and close down laboratories if they charge more than the rates fixed by the government. Dr Manjunath noted that controlling mosquito breeding is difficult due to the stagnation of water at under-construction flyovers, bridges and excavated roads.

Six to seven people, including a doctor, have died due to dengue, which is more prevalent among children, he said and added that a circular should be sent to schools and colleges in this regard. Meetings with the management of educational institutions must be held to create awareness.

State BJP spokesperson Ashwath Narayan Gowda accused the state government of not taking adequate precautionary measures to prevent the spread of dengue.