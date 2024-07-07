Change of guard, DyCM issues likely to be headache for Karnataka Congress in Channapatna by-polls

BENGALURU: Controversies in the Karnataka Congress over the change of Chief Minister, creation of more DyCM posts, and replacement of the KPCC president are likely to cast a shadow on the by-election to the Channapatna Assembly constituency. The BJP-JDS alliance is likely to take advantage of the alleged drift between CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM Shivakumar camps, opine political pundits. LoP in the Assembly, R Ashoka, has already hinted at this by accusing Siddaramaiah of playing a role in ensuring the defeat of Shivakumar’s brother, DK Suresh, from the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat.

“Congress workers are already feeling low owing to Suresh’s defeat. Now there is confusion within the party as the Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps are at loggerheads. This will further demoralise them,” said a Congress leader.

Siddaramaiah and his supporters may not get involved in the Channapatna by-polls wholeheartedly if Shivakumar or Suresh are declared as candidates. The alleged rift between the CM and his deputy is also likely to have an adverse impact on the Shiggaon by-polls, where there is a stiff fight for the Congress ticket.

With regard to the by-polls to the MLC seat from the Mangaluru-Udupi local bodies, the minorities are miffed at Shivakumar as he had not included any minority leader in the panel to oversee the process.

However, when it comes to the Sandur Assembly bypolls, Siddaramaiah is likely to take it seriously as his loyalist E Tukaram vacated the seat to fight the LS polls from Ballari, which he eventually won.