Incubation centre for lab-grown seafood set up in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To take advantage of Bengaluru’s growing demand for seafood, companies are now exploring cultivating seafood. IKP Knowledge Park recently announced an incubation collaboration with Umami Bioworks, a Singapore-headquartered tech bio platform to cultivate seafood.

Last month, IKP launched the Centre for Smart Protein and Sustainable Material Innovation to develop alternatives to meat and help startups in this space. The India team will lead the engineering and validation of their manufacturing hardware.

Mihir Perhsad, Founder & CEO, Umami Bioworks, said, “As a growing biomanufacturing powerhouse with strengths in bioreactor engineering, process development, and large-scale production, India is a great location for our engineering and tech transfer teams. IKP brings facilities and knowledge of the local ecosystem, helping enable our launch in India.”

Industry experts believe that with the country already being a big name in the biotech industry, it can become a leader in cultivating smart protein for the entire world.

“This partnership is an example of how India’s booming biotech industry and growing smart protein ecosystem are attracting global players. This will pave the way for further innovation and investment in India, ultimately contributing to a safe, secure, and just future for food,” said Aiyanna Belliappa, Senior Innovation and Entrepreneurship Specialist at the Good Food Institute India.