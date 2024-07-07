Karnataka government trying to cover up MUDA scam: HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday accused the Karnataka Congress government of trying to cover up the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Speaking to media persons at the JDS office, the former chief minister said it’s a big scam and the government is trying to cover it up.

“Urban Development Minister Byrati Suresh has stated that there was no scam, but he went to Mysuru in a special helicopter and brought files and documents. If there are no irregularities, why the government is sending officials to investigate it? Why are the sudden transfers happening? How many times did the transferred officer complain to the government about this scam?” the former CM questioned.

Hitting out at DyCM DK Shivakumar, who had termed him as mentally unsound and he is badly in need of treatment, Kumaraswamy said let people take a close look at both of them and they will know who is mad. “Let them not worry about my health. I had a heart problem and had to do a valve replacement. I have done it. Why are they worried about me?” he asked. He hit out at the Siddaramaiah government for diverting funds meant for SC/ST welfare for the guarantee schemes.

DKS hits back

Asked about allegations that MUDA was trying to destroy evidence in the alleged site allocation scam, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “No one needs to cover up anything. No irregularity has happened there. People who lost lands to MUDA layouts have been compensated as per the provisions of MUDA. Like BDA has a 60:40 ratio, MUDA has a 50:50 ratio. The compensation is as per the law.”