Karnataka records first suspected Zika death this year

BENGALURU/SHIVAMOGGA: A 74-year-old man died of suspected Zika virus infection in Shivamogga on Thursday. This is the first suspected death due to Zika virus infection in the state this year. However, the health department maintained that the Zika-positive case is only an ‘incidental finding’ and that the man died from Multi-Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS) and breathing difficulties.

The patient, who hailed from Gandhi Nagar in Shivamogga, was under treatment for cold, cough and fever from June 19. He tested positive for Zika virus on June 21.

According to a statement from the health department, the patient’s WBC count dropped gradually and there were indications of secondary bacterial infections, including Sepsis, which resulted in MODS. He was discharged from a private hospital against medical advice on July 4 and died the same day.

Fever surveillance and source reduction measures have been taken up at the Gandhi Nagar ward. No fresh fever cases have been reported. The situation is under control, the statement said.

Zika vs dengue

Zika and dengue are vector-borne diseases. However, dengue is considered more dangerous and fatal. With Zika, most people experience no symptoms or only mild ones like fever, rashes and joint pain.