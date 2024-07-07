Search on for biker who crashed into Bengaluru drain

BENGALURU : A 26-year-old biker, who fell into a stormwater drain after hitting a road divider near RR Nagar Gate on Friday, is yet to be traced. The victim has been identified as Hemanth, a porter, who hails from Bapuji Nagar.

A police officer told TNIE that the accident took place near RR Nagar Gate around 11 pm when Hemanth was returning from the Jnanabharathi campus. After hitting the median, he fell into the four-foot-wide stormwater drain.

A search was launched immediately after a passerby alerted the police. However, fire and rescue services personnel could only recover the bike. Hemanth’s father works as an auto driver, while his mother is a government employee.