Supporters plan Ahinda rally to boost Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s image?

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s image taking a beating in the wake of the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites in Mysuru by MUDA in which his wife is said to have benefitted, and heads of some religious institutions batting for a change in leadership (CM), his supporters are likely to hold a rally of Ahinda (Alpasankhyataru, Hindulidavaru and Dalitaru) to mark his 77th birthday in August.

Preliminary meetings were held in Hubballi recently to organise the rally there and a delegation of Ahinda leaders is likely to meet Siddaramaiah here on Sunday, according to an informed source.

“Discussions were held recently on organising the rally,” said DSS leader Mavalli Shankar. Former minister HM Revanna, however, maintained that discussions to hold the rally are yet to be held. Many Kuruba leaders, especially from the Hubballi region, are eager to hold the rally. ‘Ahinda Ratna’ awards will be given to 50 leaders who have championed the cause of Ahinda during the rally.

On the plan to hold ‘Siddaramothsava’ to mark the CM’s birthday, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that he was not aware of it.

In 2022, ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, ‘Siddaramothsava’ was held in Davanagere. Over five lakh people attended it. This helped Siddaramaiah prove himself as the leader of the Ahinda communities.

In fact, Siddaramaiah made Ahinda a springboard to safeguard his political career. The first rally was held in Hubballi in 2005 when he was with JDS. He held this rally as a show of strength after his relationship with JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda strained following the denial of CM’s post to him in the Congress-JDS alliance government in 2004. Siddaramaiah’s supporters held AHINDA rallies whenever there was a threat to his image.

“This time, ministers KN Rajanna, Byrati Suresh and Satish Jarkiholi will work towards making the Ahinda rally a success,” a senior Congress leader said.