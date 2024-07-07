Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna goofs up, mourns Advani

TUMAKURU: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna on Saturday made a faux pas by paying tributes to BJP patriarch LK Advani at a public meeting at Gubbi near here.

“Our loving BJP leader LK Advani is no more,” he announced at a BJP-JDS workers’ meet. Somanna made this announcement after a local BJP leader informed him that Advani passed away.

Initially, Somanna got confused after hearing the news. Instead of getting confirmation from his officials, Somanna went by the information given by BJP leaders. He, however, blamed it on BJP leader AN Lingappa. Later, when Somanna was informed that Advani was discharged from a hospital, he apologised for his faux pas.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath reportedly mourned the death of Advani at Kunigal near here. Along with BJP-JDS workers, Manjunath observed silence for a few minutes. Later, he regretted the mistake and attributed it to some people spreading false news on social media.