Yogeshwara claims to be NDA candidate for Channapatna by-polls, but HDK says it’ll be surprise

BENGALURU: Even as former minister and BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara claimed that he would be the BJP-JDS alliance candidate for the Channapatna by-polls, state JDS president and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy here on Saturday clarified that there will be a surprise.

“Several names are in discussion for the candidature of the Channapatna by-polls. Finally, we will decide as per the opinion of our workers. Wait and watch, a surprise candidate will be fielded,” he said after the JDLP and JDS core committee meeting. He said a decision will be taken after discussing it with the BJP high command and state leaders. “I need to get the opinion of my workers. Candidate selection should be made by taking them into confidence. The candidate has not yet been discussed with central leaders of the BJP or with state leaders. Yogeshwara was earlier an MLA from that constituency. But finally, we will discuss it with everyone and decide,” he added. But on Friday, Yogeshwara, who claimed to have held talks with Kumaraswamy in New Delhi, said he will be the candidate and will launch his campaign from Monday.

“Kumaraswamy asked me to contest the by-polls. I asked him to declare me as the candidate officially,” he said. Sources said Yogeshwara will most likely be the candidate, but leaders of JDS and BJP are expected to take a final decision. If Yogeshwara is not picked, he could even contest as an independent, they added.

To ensure victory on his home turf, DyCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar has been visiting the Channapatna constituency and holding Janaspandana programs. Congress too is searching for a formidable candidate as former Bengaluru Rural MP and Shivakumar’s younger brother DK Suresh has said he will not contest the by-polls.