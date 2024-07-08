I’d warned of graft at MUDA: BJP MLA ST Somashekar

MYSURU: BJP MLA ST Somashekar, who was Mysuru district in-charge minister during the previous BJP government, revealed on Sunday that there was rampant corruption at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority during his tenure.

Somashekar said he had written to the government and tried getting the then MUDA commissioner transferred as the sites were allotted on a 50:50 ratio, though the state government had struck it down.

He accused the commissioner of sanctioning sites without holding a meeting of the authority. He alleged that the commissioner did not follow rules, but the government continued with him because of caste reasons. “This major scam would not have occurred if he had been transferred. I wish we will have administrative reforms at MUDA,” he added.

Somashekar said that most of the subjects in the agenda tabled at MUDA meetings were related to legislators who were also MUDA members, and they were passed without any discussion. He recalled that the deputy commissioner had written to the government as subjects at the meetings were cleared without discussion.

He said many legislators from Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts were MUDA members by falsely providing local Mysuru address. This is not the case with the Bangalore Development Authority, where two legislators, two corporators and four party workers are members, he added.

Somashekar said he neither got any site allotted for himself, nor did he issue any recommendation to MUDA officials. If charges are proved, he would resign, he added.

He welcomed district in-charge minister HC Mahadeevappa’s decision to reduce the number of MUDA members to three and bring in major reforms.