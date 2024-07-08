Karnataka to provide nine trained jumbos to Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: Nallamala Reserve Forest will soon get a nine elephants forest protection fleet to safeguard both the botanical and zoological wildlife.

The AP Forest Department has made adequate security to protect the valuable, rare tree species, wild animals and the ecosystem of the Nallamala Reserve forest from fire accidents, hunters and poachers by deploying a number of workers, rangers, striking forces, anti-poaching squads equipped with modern walkie- talkies etc., resources. However, intruders, wood smugglers and hunters are making their ways to enter into the reserve forest and continuing their illegal activities.

Nallamala Forest officials thought about deploying trained elephants to safeguard the reserve forest, and they requested the Karnataka state forest officials to provide a trained elephant squad to safeguard the Nallamala Forest interior and protected zones from the unauthorized trespassing and intrusion of hunters, wood smugglers and poachers.

“The Karnataka state Forest officials responded positively and agreed to provide a total of 9 trained elephants. They also agreed to give Mahout training to the AP forest staff to control the jumbos. These mahout trainees will learn about the food habits, habitation, and movements and will acquire skills to control/ tackle the Pachyderms in all situations.” E Visveswara Rao, Forest Range Officer- Pedda Dornala explained.