Panchamsali seer holds meeting at Karnataka MLA’s house

BENGALURU: Panchamsalis are sabre rattling again over 2 A reservation status, recognising them as a backward class.

Panchamsali pontiff Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami has started holding meetings at the residences of different MLAs, and on Sunday, it was the turn of Terdal MLA Siddu Savadi.

The meetings have earlier been held at the residences of Panchamsali leaders and MLAs Vinay Kulkarni, Arvind Bellad and MR Patil. There will soon be a meeting at the house of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who too belongs to the community.

The seer told The New Indian Express, “It has been one year since the Congress government came to power and it did not respond proactively to our demands. Congress did not do well in the Lok Sabha elections in the Mumbai-Karnataka region. They need to do a rethink.’’

The Assembly has 20 Panchamsali members. Of them, 11 are from Congress, eight from BJP and one from JDS.

Some backward-class movement leaders said that if the community can prove their backwardness, then they too will get the reservation.