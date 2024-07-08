Take Yogeshwara into confidence: HD Kumaraswamy tells partyworkers

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, also JDS state president, continued the suspense over the selection of a candidate for the Channapatna by-election. On Saturday, he had said there will be a surprise BJP-JDS candidate for the constituency.

On Sunday, he met with party workers and leaders from the constituency at his residence and told them that the JDS-BJP alliance should face the election unitedly, and arrive at a consensus in choosing the candidate. “It doesn’t matter who the candidate is, he will be from NDA. Everyone should work in unison to ensure his victory,” he told them.

He suggested that key leaders from Channapatna meet BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara and discuss the issue with him openly. “Yogeshwara should be taken into confidence,” he added.

Kumaraswamy said he will come to Bengaluru next week after attending the Lok Sabha session and a decision will be taken after a detailed discussion in consultation with state and national BJP leaders. His son and Yuva Janata Dal state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy and hundreds of workers were present at the meeting. Yogeshwara had claimed that he will be the candidate and insisted that Kumaraswamy announce it officially. He had also said he would launch the campaign on Monday.