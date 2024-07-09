80% people in karnataka have BPL cards, Siddaramaiah orders review

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s meeting with DCs and ZP CEOs on Monday highlighted a startling revelation that 80 per cent families are under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

As many as 4,37,23,911 people are getting BPL cards in the state with 80 per cent of the families, 1.27 crore, claiming as BPL. Yet, 2.95 lakh applications for new BPL cards are pending.

“According to the Niti Aayog, although the number of poor people in the state has decreased, what is the reason for the number of BPL cards not decreasing? In Tamil Nadu, it is 40 per cent. A review should be conducted in this regard and action should be taken to drop the ineligible. Similarly, the process of removing the names of deceased members should be expedited,” the CM said.