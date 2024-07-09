Have doubts on BBMP's property tax one time settlement scheme? Dial helpline 1533

BENGALURU: As nearly 3.20 lakh property tax defaulters are yet to make use of the One Time Settlement Scheme offered by the BBMP, which is ending in July, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday said that the Palike has launched a helpline, 1533, to help citizens pay taxes under the scheme.

Top BBMP revenue officials warned that after July 31, the Palike will start cracking the whip and will seal and attach properties. After a meeting to review the progress of the scheme, Girinath said that around 4 lakh property owners come under the one-time relief scheme in the city.

Of them, 80,000 have taken advantage and paid outstanding property tax. The remaining 3.20 lakh have a chance only till July 31, he warned.

He said that if there is any confusion regarding the scheme, including how much to pay and where to pay, citizens can call 1533 and get the necessary information.