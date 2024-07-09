Karnataka CM holds meeting to review progress in implementation of various schemes and projects

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday took deputy commissioners, CEOs of zilla panchayats and other officials to task over increasing cases of dengue across the state, poor drought and flood management, dip in SSLC results, and problems faced by people, including farmers and senior citizens, in getting benefits of various schemes of the state government.

Siddaramaiah held a meeting with them for more than 10 hours, where he reviewed the progress achieved in the implementation of various schemes and projects. The meeting will end on Tuesday.

During the day-long meeting, the CM directed the officials to speed up work on various schemes and projects and dispose of applications without any delay. He warned them that stern action would be taken against them if there were lapses on their part.

He told them to act against their staff for slackness in executing duties. He also instructed them to ensure that farmers and beneficiaries of various schemes are not put to hardship in government offices.

CM orders survey of 5cr beneficiaries of guarantees

Siddaramaiah also announced that the next Janaspandana program will be held in Kalaburagi in August. Referring to the guarantee schemes, he told the officials to raise awareness of them.

A survey involving five crore people from 84.52 lakh families, who benefited from the guarantee schemes, should be conducted. The survey should be completed at the earliest, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara, Industries Minister MB Patil, and Energy Minister KJ George attended the meeting.