Keep in mind you are not kings, but public servants: Karnataka CM to officials

BENGALURU: Instructing government officials to not forget that they are public servants, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told them that they should not have the mindset that they are kings or else development works will suffer.

“Officials and politicians should work by always keeping in mind that they are public servants. If there is apathy in low-rung officials, seniors concerned will be held responsible and action will be taken against all,” the CM said at a meeting with deputy commissioners, zilla panchayat chief executive officers and in-charge secretaries on Monday.

DCs and CEOs should work proactively and in coordination to effectively deliver government programs and projects to the common people, he said adding that when he started his political career 40 years back, there used to be officials who stressed quality works.

The CM also instructed district administrations to take precautions during the monsoon. As many as 27 districts, 177 taluks and 1,247 gram panchayats have been identified as heavy rainfall areas. He instructed the officials to form task forces for each place.

“20.38 lakh people have been identified in flood-prone areas. Action should be taken to shift them to safer places and provide them housing,” he said.

Speaking on farmer suicides, the CM said the delay in providing relief in such cases will not be tolerated. “As many as 994 families of farmers have been provided compensation out of 1,003 eligible cases verified according to law,” he said. He had expressed displeasure over the delay in compensation in the last meeting.

Siddaramaiah also directed officials to maintain the quality of drinking water. “In case of any issues arising from polluted water, the officer concerned will be held directly responsible. Corroded old pipes should be replaced. The quality of water at the source and distribution points should be mandatorily tested every 15 days,” the CM said.