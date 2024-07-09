Liquor at event: Karnataka DyCM seeks BJP chief Nadda’s reply; Sudhakar says played no role

BENGALURU/KOLAR: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday sought a response from BJP National President JP Nadda as to how his party allowed distribution of liquor at a public event for Chikkaballapura BJP MP Dr K Sudhakar.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, the Congress state chief pointed out that liquor was distributed to BJP workers at a public event in Nelamangala. “To register a case on this against the organisers of the event is a different issue, but before that, Nadda must answer. Rather than local BJP leaders, it is important that national leaders tell people as to how the BJP is upholding the culture of land by distributing liquor in public meetings,” he said.

At a thanksgiving event organised for BJP and JDS workers in Nelamangala on Sunday, free non-vegetarian food, beer and liquor were distributed to the attendees. A video clip of the event went viral on social media, triggering criticism of Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar distanced himself from the event, clarifying that neither did he organise the felicitation program nor was he a part of it.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapura on Monday, the MP noted that the distribution of alcohol in public is a crime and is unpardonable. “In my 20 years of political career, I have never distributed liquor. I did not organise the felicitation program. At the invitation of JDS and BJP workers, the leader of opposition R Ashoka and I attended the event and returned after some time. After that there have been developments,” he said.

“I got to know about this from the media, but I don’t know who distributed the liquor. I called up the local leaders and told them that the event should not have been done this way. We will be careful to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” he said.