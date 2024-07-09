Man jumps into river to end life over loss in stocks, rescued

MANGALURU: A man from Bengaluru, who jumped into the Kumaradhara river near Pulikukku in Kodimbala village in Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada to end his life, was rescued after he got stuck in a tree branch, on Monday. The person has been identified as Ravikumar, a resident of Marathahalli in Bengaluru. Originally hailing from Andhra Pradesh, he has been working in Bengaluru for some years now.

According to the police, residents alerted them after Ravikumar cried for help. After the rescue operation, Ravikumar told the police that he had suffered losses in the stock market and had also borrowed Rs 2 lakh as loan. Dejected, he first went to Kukke Subramanya and offered prayers and later went to Pulikukku in a bus.

He left his bag in the bus stand at around 5 am on Monday, cut his wrist using a weapon and jumped into the river. However, he got stuck in a tree branch in the Kumaradhara river which was flowing in full spate following heavy rains.

Kadaba police, fire and emergency services personnel and the NDRF team rescued Ravikumar using a boat. He is currently admitted to a hospital in Puttur to treat his injured hand.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)