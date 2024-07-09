No need for SIT probe into MUDA scam, says Karnataka Home Minister

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday said there is no need for a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the alleged MUDA scam over the allotment of sites to the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has clarified that it was done legally.

“We will not cover up anything and the CM has issued a clarification. There is no need for any probe, such as by the SIT, and there is no need to reply to the allegations either,” he told reporters while replying to allegations of opposition parties and Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy that the ruling Congress government was trying to cover up the alleged scam.

Meanwhile, he clarified that the Congress high command never considered any change of guard in the state, or creation of more Dy CM posts, but it appreciated the government for doing a good job.

Meanwhile, Parameshwara said re-examination has already been conducted in connection with PSI recruitment and work on implementing the recruitment orders will begin soon after the DPAR gives its clearance.