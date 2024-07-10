Activist writes to Karnataka Chief Secretary on MUDA scam, names CM Siddaramaiah, his wife

MYSURU: Social activist Snehamayi Krishna has written to the chief secretary and the secretary to the Revenue Department, demanding a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

He has called for the revocation of all illegally allotted sites worth crores of rupees and sought action against those involved, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvati and other officials.

The MUDA controversy is increasingly becoming a thorn for Siddaramaiah on his home turf, with allegations that he, his wife and relatives along with MUDA officials have created fake documents to fraudulently acquire high-value sites under 50:50 site distribution scheme.

The complaint also names the deputy commissioner, tahsildar, deputy registrar, and MUDA officials.

Krishna, who said that he would also file a complaint at the Vijayanagar police station, has sent letters to the governor, chief secretary, and the principal secretary of the Revenue Department.