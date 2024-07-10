Bengaluru hoteliers seek service hours till 2 am

BENGALURU: The hotel association has written to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar seeking an extension of the closing time for pubs, bars and restaurants by an hour in BBMP limits. The current timings for all eateries are capped at 1 am.

“Around 8-10 months ago, we requested 24/7 timings for all hotels, especially for the ones near hospitals and airports. We are now demanding an increase in the current timings to 2 am to serve customers who often travel late into the night,” said PC Rao, president, Bruhat Bangalore Hotel Association (BBHA).

The association has also written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman regarding their suggestions and expectations for the upcoming Union budget scheduled to be presented on July 23.

To promote ease of doing business for the hotel industry, the association has requested that all licences should be brought under single-window clearances.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences should be made perpetual (one time for life) and the public performance Licence should be abolished as it is currently not required.