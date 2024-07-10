CM Siddaramaiah expresses concern about increasing death from accidents in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Expressing deep concern over the increasing number of deaths due to road accidents, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said nearly 10,000 people died in the state in the last year.

Participating in a progress review meeting here, Siddaramaiah said identification of blackspots alone won’t help, the officials should take measures to prevent accidents there.

In the last year, the state witnessed 34,916 road accidents in which 9,943 people died, he said and sought to know if the officials’ responsibility ended with the identification of blackspots where accidents occur frequently. Action will be taken against errant officials, he said.

‘Ensure adequate ambulances’

Road safety committees should formulate plans to prevent accidents in their districts. Officials from Revenue and Police departments, and urban local bodies should work in tandem. Only then, road accidents could be prevented to an extent, Siddaramaiah said.

Stating that Road Safety Week should not be observed for the sake of it, the chief minister told the officials to ensure adequate ambulances and trauma centres to save accident victims.