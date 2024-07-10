Form task forces to fight dengue: CM Siddaramaiah instructs Deputy Commissioners

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed deputy commissioners to constitute task forces in their respective districts to combat dengue.

They should be on high alert for the next two months, the chief minister told DCs at a meeting here.

Siddaramaiah said DCs and health officials should ensure special wards to treat dengue patients in district hospitals. Similar arrangements should be made at medical colleges in the districts. Dengue tests should be increased and those infected with the disease should be monitored constantly. Teams should be formed to monitor the situation. Members of the teams should meet daily till monsoon ends, he told the officials.

The CM said there is no dearth of funds in the health department. In all, 7,362 dengue cases and seven deaths have been reported in the state so far. Currently, 303 people are being treated for dengue. However, experts have opined that there is no need to declare it as a medical emergency.

Siddaramaiah said approval has been given to start 215 “namma” clinics and buildings have been identified at 42 places. There are 503 such clinics in the state. Officials should inform people about the importance of these clinics.

‘Garbage dumping rampant’

On the increasing number of dengue cases, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said dumping of garbage and construction debris is rampant in cities and towns. These spots have become mosquito-breeding centres as rainwater gets stagnated there.

“We will keep a watch on it. We have instructed officials to take strict action against the offenders. In Bengaluru, BBMP is working closely with the health department in combating dengue,” he said.