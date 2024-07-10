I know how to appreciate and pull up officers: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who held marathon meetings with DCs, CEOs, secretaries and district-in-charge secretaries on Monday and Tuesday, told them he knows how to appreciate them for good work, but, at the same time, also pulled them up.

Siddaramaiah told reporters that he held meetings for 10 hours on both days, where 68 issues from 30 departments were discussed. The government wants to convene such meetings once every three months. “The last such meeting was in September 2023. But it could not be held later because of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections and other poll-related work,” he said.

DCs, CEOs and SPs play an important role in governing a district. They reach government projects to the people. They should work in coordination with other officials, only then projects designed for the poor, women and Dalits will reach beneficiaries. “We appreciate those who do good work. At the same time, we act against those who do not perform. If needed, disciplinary action too will be taken,” he warned.

The CM said most of the issues related to revenue, rural development, panchayat raj, and women and child development department will be resolved.

He said that if people die or fall sick because of contaminated water, action will be taken against the officials concerned. If needed, criminal cases too will be filed against them, he warned.

Jana Spandana, public grievance meetings, should be held in every district. “Officials were told to hold the meetings at the district level after the monsoon session of the legislature. District in-charge ministers too should attend them along with DCs,” he said. Till now, 40,702 applications received at these grievance meetings have been disposed of, while 8,000 are pending, he added.