Karnataka High Court dismisses PIL against ‘hate’ speech

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation seeking directions to government authorities to act against alleged hate speech by several state BJP leaders. Observing that the petition appeared to be politically motivated and allegations in the petitions were too general and unauthenticated, a division bench of Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind dismissed the petition filed by Mohammed Khaleelulla from Nagamangala in Mandya district.

The court also asked the petitioner as to why he is misusing and wasting the time of the court by filing such a petition.

The petitioner sought the court’s directions to the state and central governments to hold the officials concerned accountable for not initiating action against 10 leaders, including Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje, MP Tejasvi Surya, K S Eshwarappa, C T Ravi, Pratap Simha, Basanagounda Patil Yatnal and M P Renukacharya, mentioned as respondents in the petition.

The petitioner also requested the court to issue directions to the state government to create awareness on hate speech, mob violence and mob lynching which attracts serious consequences and to take preventive measures.