Karnataka High Court seeks govt’s response on vacant posts in consumer panels

BENGALURU: Acting on a public interest litigation, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday sought the state government’s response on not filling vacant posts in district and state consumer commissions, which resulted in the pendency of a large number of cases.

A division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind issued notices to the chief secretary and the secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department after hearing a petition filed by VR Raghunathan, advocate from Mysuru.

The petitioner urged the court to direct the state government to fill vacant posts of president and member of all consumer commissions without any delay. The government should also be directed to take steps to fill posts that become vacant in 2024, he stated.

The petitioner said the advocates were not able to get relief to litigants within the stipulated three-month time under the Consumer Protection Act due to vacant posts in the commissions, which have not been filled due to negligence on the part of the officials concerned. New litigations, appeals, and execution petitions are increasing.

From January 1, 2024, to June 15, appeals were filed in more than 1,800 cases, besides other litigations. Cases are not being disposed of speedily because of vacancies in the commissions, he alleged.

He said Justice HG Ramesh, president of the State Consumer Commission, demitted office on May 18 on completion of his tenure. Twelve posts of president of district consumer commissions are vacant. Many posts of members of the commissions are also vacant. In 2024, 12 posts of president and several posts of member will become vacant. Hence, steps should be taken to fill the vacant posts at the earliest.