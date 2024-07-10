Karnataka High Court takes suo motu cognisance of dengue spread, seeks details of remedial measures

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday took up a suo motu cognisance of the spread of dengue across the state.

The Court has taken up a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) based on a letter to the editor written by a reader of an English daily, and also the reports on dengue published in various newspapers,

Treating the letter written by one Vijaya Kumar H K of Raichur, published in an English daily on July 9, a PIL, the division bench of Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind directed the state government to furnish the details of the preventive and remedial measures taken to check the spread of the fever.

Also directing the state government to submit the details of the steps taken to provide medical facilities to treat the patients, from major cities to rural areas, the court asked the state government to provide the details of medical infrastructure available to meet the exigency.