Karnataka: Life convict walks out of prison with six degrees

BENGALURU: A 44-year-old man has earned four postgraduate degrees and two diploma degrees while serving a life sentence in Bengaluru Central Prison.

Satish Kumar Gupta, former HR manager of an IT firm based in Bengaluru, was convicted by a city civil and sessions court in July 2017 for murdering his wife on August 10, 2010, in Hulimavu police limits.

Gupta, who was released prematurely on Tuesday along with 76 other prisoners for good conduct, said he wants to start a new life by taking up a job. He is also keen on offering legal advice to people and helping them draft documents pertaining to their cases.

‘Did nutrition course to keep myself healthy’

Prison officials said Gupta created a record by getting postgraduate degrees in criminal justice of law, international business operation, business law and human rights law, and diploma degrees in cyber law, and food and nutrition from Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Gupta told TNIE that he spent 14 years in prison. He cultivated a habit of reading books to keep away from anti-social elements in the prison. “I also completed 24 certificate courses and did the food and nutrition course to keep myself healthy. Officers and teachers in the prison helped me with my studies and allowed me to spend more time in the library,” he said.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara lauded Gupta and expressed the hope that other prisoners would emulate him.