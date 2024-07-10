Panchamsali MLAs must resign en masse to push for reservation: Congress MLA Raju Kage

BELAGAVI: Congress MLA Raju Kage has given a call to all MLAs belonging to the Panchamsali community to resign en masse, demanding reservation under 2-A category. Kage said that already, several leaders had distanced themselves from the ongoing fight for reservation for the community and mere protests by seers and leaders would not serve any purpose.

At a meeting with seers of the Panchamsali community at Kagwad on Tuesday, Kage said all MLAs of the community should decide to immediately resign from their posts, to put pressure on the government demanding reservation.

He said the government would certainly fulfil their demands if such drastic steps were taken by the Panchamsali MLAs, for the benefit of the community. The legislators should make such sacrifices for their community to create history, he added.

Every Panchamsali MLA has a key role to play in the ongoing fight for reservation, he said, adding that none should keep away from it and must take an active part in the fight to reach the goal. While assuring the Panchamsali mutts and seers of standing by them in the ongoing struggle, Kage said several MLAs had won the recent Lok Sabha polls and were available in Parliament.

He appealed to the state government to approach the Centre, demanding quota under the 2-A reservation matrix. Kage said he was prepared to quit as MLA, if the Panchamsalis were going to benefit by it. Basava Jaya Mrutunjaya Swamiji of Panchamasali Peetha, Kudalasangama, was also present at the meeting.