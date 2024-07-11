ED conducts searches across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in Tribal Welfare scam probe

BENGALURU/BALLARI/RAICHUR : Officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted search and seizure operations at 18 locations in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Wednesday in connection with the multi-crore scam in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited.
While the state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case a few weeks ago based on a complaint by Union Bank of India.
It is learnt that after the premier investigation agency shared information related to the scam, the ED too registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED officials searched former minister for tribal welfare B Nagendra’s two flats in an apartment complex on New BEL Road and his residence at Dollars Colony in Bengaluru. They also searched his house at Nehru Colony in Ballari.
Sources confirmed that documents related to agricultural and revenue land purchased recently were found in the minister’s house in Ballari. In all, five places linked to the minister, his family members and friends were searched.
A senior police officer from Ballari said 20 police personnel were part of the operations. Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were also deployed.
The officials searched the residences of Basanagouda Daddal, Raichur Rural MLA and chairman of the corporation, in Raichur and at Yelahanka in Bengaluru. It is said that the MLA was in Bengaluru, while his wife and son-in-law were in Raichur house.
Former min’s PA brought to ED office in Bengaluru
Besides, the houses of JJ Padmanabh, corporation’s managing director, Parashuram, accountant, three employees of Union Bank of India and other accused were also raided. The officials, who searched the corporation’s office at Vasanth Nagar in Bengaluru, seized over 15 mobile phones. The office and residence of Satyanarayan Ittigeri, chairman of First Finance Co-operative Society, was searched in Hyderabad.
The former minister’s personal assistant, Harish, was taken to the ED office in Bengaluru, where he was questioned for over five hours. The officials also grilled Nagendra’s aide Chethan, media coordinator Nagaraj, and Daddal’s PA Papanna.
On Tuesday, SIT officers questioned Nagendra for eight hours and Daddal for four hours. Both were asked to appear for questioning on Wednesday. However, they did not appear before the investigating officers in view of ED raids.