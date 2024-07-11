ED conducts searches across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in Tribal Welfare scam probe

BENGALURU/BALLARI/RAICHUR : Officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted search and seizure operations at 18 locations in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Wednesday in connection with the multi-crore scam in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited.

While the state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case a few weeks ago based on a complaint by Union Bank of India.

It is learnt that after the premier investigation agency shared information related to the scam, the ED too registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED officials searched former minister for tribal welfare B Nagendra’s two flats in an apartment complex on New BEL Road and his residence at Dollars Colony in Bengaluru. They also searched his house at Nehru Colony in Ballari.

Sources confirmed that documents related to agricultural and revenue land purchased recently were found in the minister’s house in Ballari. In all, five places linked to the minister, his family members and friends were searched.

A senior police officer from Ballari said 20 police personnel were part of the operations. Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were also deployed.

The officials searched the residences of Basanagouda Daddal, Raichur Rural MLA and chairman of the corporation, in Raichur and at Yelahanka in Bengaluru. It is said that the MLA was in Bengaluru, while his wife and son-in-law were in Raichur house.