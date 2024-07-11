Karnataka HC seeks state's response on Actor Darshan's plea for home comforts in jail

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to file objections, if any, on the petition filed by actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, seeking directions to prison authorities to allow him to get home food, bed, books and newspapers.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar adjourned the matter to July 18 while asking the petitioner’s counsel and the special public prosecutor to check whether prison rules permit allowing such a request, rulings if any in support of the petitioner’s plea and whether the accused can directly approach the high court with such a petition instead of approaching the sessions court.

Before this, the special public prosecutor argued that accused involved in heinous offences like murder are not entitled to clothing and bedding from home. For home food, they have to submit representation to the Inspector General of Police for Prisons first, and if this is not considered, they have to approach the sessions court, he argued.

Darshan had stated that he lost weight and suffered food poisoning and diarrhoea as he was unable to digest the food served in the central prison at Parappana Agrahara.