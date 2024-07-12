Bengaluru raids reveal massive wealth of Rs 45.14 crore among government officials

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Thursday unearthed disproportionate assets (DA) worth Rs 45.14 crore during raids on 11 officials in 56 locations across the state.

This excludes bank lockers and valuables of households, which are still under investigation. A revenue officer of BBMP was allegedly found owning 586 casino coins in addition to 32.20 acres of agricultural land and 15 residential sites.

According to a statement, Shekhar Gowda Kuradagi, Project Director of Nirmithi Kendra in Belagavi, was allegedly found owning assets worth Rs 7.88 crore. He owned immovable assets worth Rs 6.73 crore, including 83 acres of agricultural land, four houses and five sites, and movable assets worth Rs 1.15 crore.

M Raveendra, retired PWD chief engineer in Chitradurga district, was allegedly found owning assets worth Rs 5.75 crore. He owned immovable assets, including 49.15 acres of agricultural land worth Rs 3.92 crore and movable assets of Rs 2.33 crore.

KG Jagadeesha, chief engineer of PWD in Chitradurga, was allegedly found possessing Rs 5.26 crore of DA. He owned immovable assets worth Rs 5.01 crore and movable assets of Rs 24 lakh.

Shivaraju S, retired executive engineer of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitisation Division of Mandya district, was allegedly found possessing assets worth Rs 5.08 crore. He owned immovable assets worth Rs 2.91 crore and Rs 3.05 crore of movable assets.

In Kalaburagi, Basavaraja Magi, revenue officer in Mahadevapura Division of BBMP, was allegedly found possessing Rs 3.31 crore DA. He owned 586 casino coins, Rs 3.08 crore worth immovable assets, including 15 sites, two houses and 32.20 acres of agricultural land, and Rs 61.73 lakh worth movable assets, including Rs 2.32 lakh cash and Rs 59.40 lakh worth ornaments.