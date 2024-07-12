BJP accuses Karnataka government of diverting SC/ST welfare funds for Congress guarantees

BENGALURU: Following the National Commission for Scheduled Castes issuing a notice to the Karnataka government, regarding the alleged diversion of funds meant for SC/ST welfare to the Congress’ five guarantees on Tuesday, BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Thursday accused the Congress government of doing injustice to the Dalit community.

“The government has transferred the SCSP/TSP grants earmarked for Dalits to fund its guarantees, and on the other hand, looted money in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (MVSTDC),” Vijayendra alleged, addressing reporters.

He said the BJP has been taking these issues seriously and is fighting outside the Assembly, and will also do it in the upcoming session as well.

“Siddaramaiah has transferred over Rs 12,000 crore of the money earmarked for Dalits to fund the guarantees, twice, which amounts to a total of Rs 24,500 crore. The government should reply to the letter from the National Commission for SCs,” he charged.

He further said the diversion of the money is an unforgivable crime and the BJP will continue to fight against it inside and outside the Assembly. “Siddaramaiah pats himself on the back by claiming to be the leader of the AHINDA communities and saviour of Dalits,” he taunted.

Shame on Commission, says DCM

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar alleged that despite the Karnataka government bringing a law to allocate funds meant for SC/STs proportionate to their population, the National Commission for SCs issued notice to the Chief Secretary. “There is nothing wrong in using SCSP and TSP grants for guarantee schemes,” he claimed, adding that after Andhra Pradesh, in the whole country, Karnataka is only the next state that has brought a separate law to use grants for the welfare of Scheduled Castes. “The National Commission should have given notice to the Centre. Our government is disbursing this grant to SCs. Shame on the National Commission for issuing this notice,” he said.