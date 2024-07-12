Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accuses rivals of targeting him over OBC status

MYSURU: Faced with allegations of corruption in the land deal involving Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday played the OBC card, accusing a few vested interests of targeting him for becoming chief minister for the second time, despite belonging to an OBC (Other Backward Classes).

He alleged that a few people are intolerant of seeing a backward class man as chief minister, and are making baseless charges for political gain. “They don’t have anything to point at me. They are projecting a legally settled matter as illegal,” he charged.

“They cannot scare me. Will they be able to target me?” he told the media, and explained that allotment of alternative land to his wife Parvathi was not a scam. “MUDA has committed a mistake and given us the sites. We did not ask for land in a particular area. Let them take back the sites and pay us relief of Rs 62 crore as per norms. One should also know that the sites were allotted by the BJP government,” he added.

Alleging that the BJP’s proposed stir against the MUDA scam is politically motivated, he shot back that the Congress is capable of countering such a move and giving the BJP a befitting reply.

He said that efforts are being made to clean up and streamline MUDA, and the government will take action against lapses in the Congress and BJP regimes, after two IAS officers submit an inquiry report. He clarified that they cannot co-relate allotment of sites to his wife with irregularities in the 50:50 ratio land loser sites.

Asked about the investigation agency submitting a report on the alleged transfer of Rs 187 crore in the Valmiki Development Corporation, Siddaramaiah said they have not received any report officially as investigation is being conducted in three phases.

He said the finance minister need not know of every transaction in the department once funds are allocated to the department head. “Let the report come. We will act on those involved in the scam,” he said.