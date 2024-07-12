Karnataka: DK Shivakumar vows to address poll shortcomings, prepares for BJP-JDS battle

BENGALURU: Congress Central leaders on Thursday held a series of meetings with the Congress leaders of Karnataka to find out the reasons for the party’s poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar said the Congress would evaluate and rectify the mistakes of the Lok Sabha polls and be prepared to take on the BJP-JDS combine.

“We increased our tally from 1 to 9 in the recent Lok Sabha elections, but that is not up to our expectation of 14-15 seats. The performance will be evaluated by the party in the presence of the AICC fact-finding committee.

This process is taking place across the country. We are sharing our reports for the four geographical regions of the state. We will discuss and find out the shortcomings,” Shivakumar told the media. The state Congress chief said they had fielded good candidates in the elections.

“We need to understand the subtle factors which have influenced the results. We knew BJP-JDS combine had an advantage, we will prepare ourselves to fight them in the future elections,” he said. The fact-finding committee is holding meetings with the Congress’ defeated candidates and other leaders on Friday. Shivakumar said the committee will give its report to the AICC.