Karnataka faces severe water shortage, DCM urges prayers for rain

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday that Karnataka does not have sufficient water in its reservoirs to release for Tamil Nadu.

“I will not talk about it now. We do not have water. There is no water, no rain, let us pray for rain,” Shivakumar told reporters, responding to a question on CWRC’s direction to Karnataka to release one tmcft of Cauvery water per day from July 12 to 31 to Tamil Nadu.

Shivakumar said Karnataka does not have water even to fill its tanks. The inflow into the reservoirs in its Cauvery basin is poor, he added.

During the CWRC meeting, Karnataka stated that the cumulative inflow into its four reservoirs from June 1 to July 9 was 41.651 tmcft and the shortfall was 28.71%.

Karnataka suggested that the CWRC wait till July 25 before taking any decision on releasing water to Tamil Nadu. Only after July 25, the CWRC could take a decision, considering the water levels in its reservoirs.

However, Tamil Nadu demanded that Karnataka release water as the situation during the current water year is normal and that it has received normal inflow into its reservoirs.