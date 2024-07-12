Karnataka HC declares bank guarantee condition for bail illegal

BENGALURU: Observing that courts concerned directing the accused to furnish a bank guarantee for release on bail is like a “fly in the ointment”, the Karnataka High Court said imposing such a condition is illegal.

Coming across a plethora of cases where courts concerned, while granting bail, impose a condition that the accused should furnish a bank guarantee of any quantum, the high court said such orders generate a lot of litigation and therefore, courts should not insist on bank guarantees for grant of bail.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing a petition filed by one Vaibhavaraj Utsav against the order dated May 17, 2024, passed by a city civil and sessions court directing the petitioner to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 50 lakh while granting him bail in connection with alleged misappropriation of Rs 1.08 crore from the Vimukthi Trust.

On March 14, 2023, the sessions court directed the petitioner to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 1 crore within three months after release from prison. On filing the application seeking modification of the said order, the sessions court reduced it to Rs 50 lakh through an impugned order. Therefore, he moved the high court.

The high court said the apex court clearly holds that the direction to furnish a bank guarantee as a condition for release on bail or continuance of bail, is on the face of it illegal, but all other conditions stipulated while granting bail to the petitioner remains intact.