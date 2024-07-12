Karnataka HC issues notice to state, centre on PIL against NEP withdrawal

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued an emergent notice to the Union and State governments on a public interest litigation filed by two advocates challenging the notification issued to withdraw the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state.

The division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind issued the notice after hearing the petition filed by advocates Girish Bharadwaj and Ananda Murthy R, who have prayed the court to issue directives to the State to continue with the existing education policy which was implemented by the previous government.

While withdrawing the NEP through the impugned notification, the State Government formed a committee for the preparation of a draft Karnataka Education Policy.

The petitioners through senior advocate Arun Shyam have stated that the NEP, 2020, introduced by the Union Government has already been implemented in the state and now withdrawing it by the state mechanically for no reason will create confusion among its stakeholders like students, institutions, and universities. “The parents and the students will be deprived of a dynamic and comprehensive policy. However, the impugned order is passed at the behest of the political party in power and changes in dispensation of the government at the state,” they alleged.

The petitioners have stated that the chairman and members of the committee formed for framing of NEP had equal representation from various sectors and fields consisting of eminent scholars, scientists, educationalists, vice-chancellors, professors, and entrepreneurs. “However, the panel formed by the state by way of impugned order does not meet the standards and criteria as that of the committee framed NEP. Further, the state commission does not have adequate representation from various sectors and fields for providing valuable inputs in framing policy,” they criticised.